Locust Grove Man Arrested, Guns and Pounds of Marijuana Seized

On October 4, 2017, Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office searched a residence in the Wilderness Shores area of Orange County.

This search yielded approximately 40 pounds of Marijuana, 3 Marijuana plants, and 19 firearms. James Adam Cooper, 38, of Locust Grove, was taken into custody by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on charges unrelated to the search of the residence.

Cooper will be formally charged in Orange County at a later date.