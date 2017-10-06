Albemarle County Seeking Feedback on Western Park Master Plan Update

10/06/2017 Release from Albemarle County:



On October 18 at 7 p.m. at Crozet Elementary School, project consultant Anhold Associates and County Staff will hold a community input session to gather feedback for consideration in the creation of an updated master plan for Western Park.



Albemarle County Parks and Recreation is beginning the process of creating a new Master Plan for Western Park to better reflect today's community priorities, and which takes into consideration any new environmental constraints on the site.



Please consider joining us on October 18, or provide feedback now by answering the questions on this input form, which will be open through October 14.



Using the input we receive from the meeting and the input form, a few design concepts will be brought back to the community for consideration in early 2018.