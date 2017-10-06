Virginia Women's Chorus to Hold Benefit Concert for Heal Charlottesville

Release from the Virginia Women's Chorus:



In response to the recent events in the University and Charlottesville communities, the Virginia Women’s Chorus is presenting a benefit concert for the Heal Charlottesville Fund.



The concert, “Women Against Violence: Let There Be Peace”, will feature a wide variety of music - Jazz, Pop, Classical, and more - shared by musicians from both communities.



Madeline Holly-Sales, Stephanie Nakasian, Art Wheeler, and other Charlottesville musicians, as well as a cappella groups will be offering reflective and uplifting music. Come hear the AVP, Belles, HIT, Sils, VG’s, and other popular groups at UVA. Singers from area high schools and middle schools will also be lifting their voices, so come and enjoy this evening of healing music.



Contemporary popular music favorites include Landslide and Pink Floyd’s On the Turning Away. A special selection has been arranged by the director of the Virginia Women’s Chorus, Katherine (KaeRenae) Mitchell for this concert. Singers from the university and the community will raise their voices in the collaborative gospel piece, Still I Rise. This finale, based on the poem by poet laureate Maya Angelou, salutes the strength and determination to persevere through adversity and life’s difficulties.



Tickets may be purchased through the Arts Box Office and at the door. Student tickets and senior citizens tickets are $5 and general admission is $10. For more information and updates, please visit the VWC website.



The chorus is most appreciative of the Vice Provost for the Arts and the Parents Fund for the financial assistance that has made this concert possible. We hope to see you Saturday, October 14, at 8 p.m. in Old Cabell Hall. Be a part of this annual event at UVA and support the long process of the healing of Charlottesville while enjoying the arts!