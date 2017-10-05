Albemarle Co. Board Candidates Weigh in on 'Environmental Issues' at Forum

Candidates for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors gathered at the Albemarle County Office Building, to sound off on "environmental issues.”

Thursday night’s forum was hosted by the Sierra Club. Two races are uncontested; Democratic incumbent Diantha McKeel is running for the Jack Jouett District seat, while Democrat Ned Gallaway is running for the Rio District.

In the Samuel Miller District, Democratic incumbent Liz Palmer faces Republican John Lowry.

"The challenge to the Board of Supervisors is to select good things for the community. If those things won't pay for themselves, then they should not use them," Lowry said.

"We do have to balance the needs of people with the needs of the environment to assure we sustain our resources for the future,” Palmer said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.