Monticello Artisan Trail Announces Official Relaunch at Albemarle Tourism & Adventure Center

Release from Monticello Artisan Trail:

The Monticello Artisan Trail, an initiative of the Artisans Center of Virginia, in partnership with Albemarle County, Nelson County, and the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB) announced its official relaunch at a media event on Thursday, October 5 at the Albemarle Tourism & Adventure Center in the historic train depot in Crozet, Virginia. The media event also included an unveiling of the Trail’s updated brochure and map.

The Monticello Artisan Trail is a regional trail way that was launched in October 2011 and since that time it has maintained nearly 100 participating sites, comprised of artisan studios, agri-artisan farms, restaurants, lodging, and other points of interest in Albemarle County, Nelson County, and the City of Charlottesville. Along with promoting the visibility and sales of local artisan-related products, the Monticello Artisan Trail also provides an important boost to the area’s general tourism industry by extending visitor stays in the community and increasing the region’s attractiveness as a tourist destination.

This announcement comes at the beginning of Virginia Artisan Month, a statewide initiative recognizing the contribution of artisans to the vitality of communities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, on the cusp of American Craft Week and a few hours before the Crozet Arts & Craft Festival, which showcases some of the most talented artisans in Central Virginia.

The Artisans Center of Virginia (ACV) develops and implements systems and strategies to improve economic outcomes for Virginia artisans and their communities while assisting them in promoting their local artisan culture.

The ACV has created 18 of the now 33 unique Artisan Trails across the Commonwealth of Virginia, providing tools to creative and agricultural artisans as well as supporting hospitality and culturally aligned businesses to better market themselves, collaboratively connect with each other, and increase tourism engagement at Trail sites.

“We are very excited to relaunch the Monticello Artisan Trail,” says Sherri Smith, Artisans Center of Virginia Executive Director. “The Monticello Artisan Trail was our very first artisan trail development in Virginia, and we are thrilled that it has been revitalized with old and new members who are eager

to welcome visitors and locals alike,” she said.

Ann Mallek, Albemarle County Supervisor, has been a supporter and advocate for the local artisan community since the Trail’s inception. “The Monticello Artisan Trail is such an invaluable tool, which brings attention to the amazing work done by the local artisan community,” Ms. Mallek said.

“The Trail brings increased visitation to agri-tourism sites and artisan studios, especially those located in rural Albemarle County,” she added.

Maureen Kelley, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Nelson County, added “The Monticello Artisan Trail is such a priceless tourism asset for the Nelson County members. We truly value this partnership with Albemarle County, the Artisan Center of Virginia, and the CACVB,” she

mentioned. “Regional tourism marketing initiatives are very efficient at boosting visitation for all involved.”

In addition to the Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival (http://crozetfestival.com/), which will take place October 7 & 8 in Claudius Crozet Park, local artisans will open their doors to visitors and locals during the upcoming Artisan Studio Tour (http://www.artisanstudiotour.com/), which will be held November 11th & 12th.

About the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB): In addition to serving as the global resource for marketing the tourism assets of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia, through www.visitcharlottesville.org, the CACVB assists tour operators, meeting planners, reunions and other groups in planning visits to the destination. CACVB’s mission is “to enhance the economic prosperity of City and County by promoting, selling and marketing the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle, as a destination, in pursuit of the meetings and tourism markets.” CACVB operates the Downtown Visitor Center (610 E Main St) which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a second visitor center, the Albemarle Tourism and Adventure Center in downtown Crozet (5791 Three Notch’d Rd) at the historic train depot; it is open Wednesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday Noon - 5:00 p.m.

The CACVB also provides a touch-screen kiosk at Monticello’s Thomas Jefferson Visitor Center. The official website of the CACVB is www.visitcharlottesville.org. In addition, the organization manages powerful social media channels; ExperienceCharlottesville on Facebook, @VisitCVille on Twitter, CVilleVA on Pinterest, and @CharlottesvilleVA on Instagram and Vimeo.

About the Artisans Center of Virginia: The Artisans Center of Virginia (ACV) develops and implements systems and strategies to improve economic outcomes for Virginia artisans and their communities while assisting them in promoting their local artisan culture. As the official state-designated non-profit dedicated to providing opportunities for Virginia Artisans (creative and agricultural) and to the benefit of the communities in which they reside, ACV is implementing a defined plan of strategic initiatives across the Commonwealth.

The state of Virginia’s “official” artisan organization, the Artisans Center of Virginia, is supported by its members and other program partners like the Virginia Tourism Corporation with additional support made possible for the Artisan Trail Network and Virginia Oyster Trail programs by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Virginia Department of Agriculture, local foundations and community sponsors in regional trail jurisdictions.

For more information, visit www.ArtisansCenterofVirginia.org or www.ArtisanTrailNetwork.org or follow on Facebook @Artisans Center of Virginia on Twitter @ACVArtisans or @VAArtisanTrails. Visit www.VirginiaOysterTrail.com or follow on Facebook @VirginaOysterTrail on Twitter

#VAOysterTrail

