Blue Ridge Community College Hosts 11th Virginia Hunger Symposium

A college in the Valley is raising awareness and money for hunger.

Blue Ridge Community College hosted its 11th annual Virginia Hunger Symposium on October 5.

The event included a panel discussion including a presentation on the ALICE reports, which documents the number of people who are below, but also just above the poverty level.

"These are people who are working typically, but don't have enough income to make ends meet to pay for basic needs. And I was alarmed to find out it's 39 percent of Virginia households," said Dr. John Downey, Blue Ridge Community College president.

Staunton, Waynesboro, and Charlottesville are all higher than the state average with more people struggling to afford a basic household budget.