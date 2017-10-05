Women United Awards Three Central Virginia Nonprofits Grant Money

Three central Virginia nonprofits received grants totaling $60,000 from Women United.

The African American Teaching Fellows, the Women's Initiative, and the Georgia Healing House are the recipients 2017's grant funding.



The group chose these three organizations from a group of 5 finalists.

All participating groups focus on helping women and children in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

“There are people vulnerable in this community even though we are very fortunate that we live in a wonderful place there are organizations out there to try and help women and children and women united helps fund that,” said Kim Martin, steering chair for Women United.

Since 2006, Women United gave close to half a million dollars to groups who work with women and children.