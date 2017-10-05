Robert Ford Foundation to Host Annual Yard Sale to Benefit School in Haiti

One of the biggest annual yard sales in Albemarle County kicks off October 6.

Friends of the Robert Ford Foundation is hosting the sale at Mount Olivet Church and Crossroads at North Garden.

It will run through Saturday, October 7.

The foundation gives all proceeds to the Ford orphanage and school in Haiti.

"Look at the prices. They start at 25 cents and end at about 75 cents. There are thousands of items here. We have probably two hundred new books that have never been opened, for instance," said Dr. Raymond Ford.

The sale starts at seven and runs until one p.m.