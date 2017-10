Nick Novak is back in the NFL with the Chargers

Former Albemarle High School kicker Nick Novak is back in the NFL, signing today with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He replaces Younghoe Koo, who was cut, as the Chargers primary kicker.

The 36-year old Novak is a 13-year NFL veteran. He kicked for the Chargers from 2011-2014 and ranks as the franchise's second most accurate kicker connecting on 173 of 209 field goal attempts with a career longest of 53 yards.

Novak has also kicked for the Redskins, Cardinals, Chiefs and Texans.