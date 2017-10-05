RWSA Opens New Pump Station

After seven years of planning, a $32 million water project is finally up and running in Charlottesville.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) showed off its brand new pump station on Moores Creek Lane Thursday, October 5.

The new station and 60-inch underground pipe will help provide an increase in pumping capacity for wastewater.

In the past, during big storms, the wastewater would overflow into the Rivanna River. Officials said the new facility will help minimize that overflow.

"We're very excited about having this facility here. It greatly improves our operations, it modernizes our operations on the wastewater side of what we do. And it really has provided us with additional tools to deal with wastewater treatment in this community," said Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority Director of Engineering and Maintenance Jennifer Whitaker.

The new project benefits more than 110,000 RWSA customers in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area.