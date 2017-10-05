VSP Investigating Fatal Tractor Trailer Crash Involving Man from Mineral

Virginia State Police Trooper A.B. Marshall is investigating a two-vehicle crash in King William County. The crash occurred Thursday (Oct. 5), at 7:11 a.m., on Route 30 at the intersection of Route 636.

A tractor-trailer traveling east on Route 30 slowed for a school bus stopped at the intersection, when the tractor-trailer behind it failed to stop in time and rear-ended the first tractor-trailer.

The adult male driver of the first tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer, Joseph M. Jackson Sr., 64, of Mineral, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Both tractor-trailers were loaded with logs, some of which shifted during the impact of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges will be placed.