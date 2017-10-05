Sam Brunelle Helping with Hoops for Houston

William Monroe High School basketball star Samantha Brunelle is doing her part to help people whose lives were hurt by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

Brunelle has organized a basketball clinic for kids, which will be held this Saturday, October 7th at William Monroe Middle School, with all the proceeds going to help people victimized by the devastating flooding in Houston.

There will be two 2-hour sessions. Kindergarten through fifth grade is from 9-11am. Sixth through ninth grades is Noon-2pm. It's $20.00 per kid.

Brunelle will also auction off her Team USA jersey which she wore in Argentina this past summer, helping Team USA win the gold medal at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

"For a long time I've wanted to do a basketball camp for kids and anyone who wants to come get some work in, work on fundamentals, says Brunelle. "And after this hurricane devastation I thought about my old teammate from USA, her name is Charli Collier. She's from the Houston area and I felt really bad for her and that whole area so I thought what better way to get involved than doing basketball clinics and give all the proceeds and everything we do and give it back to others."

You can pre-register for the basketball clinic on the link below, or just show up Saturday.

http://www.hoopsforhouston.weebly.com

Brunelle will be helped by teammates and coaches with the clinic Saturday. Brunelle is ranked by ESPN as the top college prospect for the class of 2019. She's narrowed her college choices down to 11 schools including UConn, Virginia and Maryland.