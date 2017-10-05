11 UVA Men's Soccer Hosts Boston College Friday

The 11th ranked UVa men's soccer team plays host to Boston College Friday at 7pm.

Virginia has a record of 7-1-2. Boston College is 3-7, including 0-4 in the ACC.

The 'Hoos are coming off a 2-1 win over Portland. Six of Virginia's ten games this season have been decided by just one goal and six have gone to overtime.

Coach George Gelnovatch says his team needs to get off to a fast start Friday.

"The one thing I think we need to do a better job of is not conceding that first goal and then having to fight back to get the equalizer and then you're having to go to overtime," says Gelnovatch. "I'd like to score first tomorrow. In the four game that we've played in our conference I think we've played well in all of them but have come up short on points. A home ACC game, our expectation should be nothing but three points."

UVA junior defender Sergi Nus says, "We are confident and we know that we will have our chances and we will have to take advantage of that. Especially be tough in set pieces and plays that are really important in deciding how the game will end up."

UVA's Edward Opoku has already matched a career-high with six goals in Virginia's first 10 games.