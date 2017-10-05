UPDATE: Police Lift Lock Down at Two Charlottesville Schools

Police on scene in the area of Shamrock Road

Charlottesville police are on scene investigating a report of a burglary and possibly sexual assault in the Shamrock Road area.

Two Charlottesville schools activated safety measures Thursday, as a precaution related to this investigation.

According to officials, Johnson Elementary School and Buford Middle School went into lock down, but Charlottesville police lifted that lock down.

There is no information yet on the suspect involved with the investigation at this time.

Editor's Note: this is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come to us.