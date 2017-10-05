Officials Place Charlottesville Under Drought Warning

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) is declaring a drought warning for Charlottesville.

The city had been on a drought watch since Tuesday, October 3, but the water levels at the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir are continuing to quickly decline.

According to RWSA, the reservoir level is seven feet below where it normally is this time of year. The additional sunlight and dry heat has caused the levels to go down.

Mandatory water restrictions are put into place during drought warnings. City residents that water their lawn are being asked to only do so between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. as needed. The RWSA may apply additional restrictions.

The Town of Orange issued water restrictions Wednesday, October 4. People served by the town’s water treatment facilities are currently prohibited from washing any outdoor surface, and are limited in how much they can water plants.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.