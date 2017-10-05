Virginia Attorney General's Race Heats Up with Dueling Ads

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As the Virginia attorney general's race heats up, Republican challenger John Adams and Democratic incumbent Mark Herring are releasing new television ads.

An ad by Adams to begin airing this weekend criticizes Herring for using money from a 2014 Medicaid fraud settlement to pay raises for lawyers in his office. Adams called those "backdoor pay raises."

It's the latest in a series of attack ads that both Adams and Herring have used in the race.

Herring's campaign manager called the ad a "lie" and "just the latest sign that his campaign is desperate."

Herring, meanwhile, began running an ad Wednesday that touts his work in reducing a decades-old backlog of 3,000 untested rape kits.

