UVA: Parking and Security Information for Friday’s Bicentennial Launch Celebration

Release from the University of Virginia:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - On Friday, the University of Virginia will welcome approximately 20,000 guests for its Bicentennial Launch Celebration on the Lawn.



Those attending this historic celebration, which will feature guest stars like Leslie Odom Jr., Andra Day and the Goo Goo Dolls, alongside hundreds of UVA faculty and student performers, should make note of the following information, including a new clear-bag policy.



Guests may begin entering the Lawn at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Guests must have a ticket to enter the Lawn.



Refreshments, including food trucks and water stations, will be available.

Below, learn more about security, road closures, parking arrangements, remote viewing locations and severe weather plans for this event. Additional information, including ticket information and frequently asked questions, is available at bicentennial.virginia.edu/launch-weekend.



Enhanced Security

Security checkpoints will be set up at every entrance to the Lawn on Friday. As with the Concert for Charlottesville, the University will be following a clear-bag policy requiring all bags to be transparent to allow security personnel to visually inspect the contents.



Clear plastic purses, Ziploc bags or other clear bags will be accepted. Opaque bags, backpacks or any bags larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches will not be allowed. Small clutch bags – approximately the size of your hand – will be allowed.



Free clear bags will be available on the day of the event and will be distributed at event parking lots and at security screening gates. Attendees are encouraged to return unauthorized bags to their vehicles or check them at the Commonwealth Room in Newcomb Hall.



For the safety of students and guests, the following items are prohibited during the Bicentennial Launch Celebration: alcoholic beverages; animals, except trained service animals; artificial noisemakers; balls, Frisbees and similar items; flasks; folding chairs or stools; glass items; laser pointers; sticks and poles, including sports equipment; tents; unmanned aircraft systems, including drones; weapons, fireworks and explosives.



Road Closures

McCormick Road will be closed to traffic from University Avenue to Emmet Street at 4 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 2:30 a.m. Saturday. During this time, University buses will use alternate routes.



Parking Information

Because classes will remain in session and employees will be completing a workday on Friday, parking near Central Grounds will be limited. Guests are encouraged to carpool and consider alternatives to parking on Grounds such as walking, biking or using public transportation.



Starting at 2 p.m., first-come, first-served parking is available at the following locations:

John Paul Jones Arena: Complimentary parking will be available at John Paul Jones Arena, with a shuttle service available to transport guests to the University Chapel from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. University buses will also run every 20 minutes. A designated area in this lot will be available for individuals with a valid state-issued disabled parking placard or license plate.

Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage: Guests may park in Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage for free. It is approximately a 15-minute walk from the Lawn and is also served by University buses running every 20 minutes.

Central Grounds Parking Garage: Guests may park in Central Grounds Parking Garage for a $2 hourly fee before 1 p.m. and a $10 cash-only fee after 1 p.m. This is the closest garage to the Lawn.

Scott Stadium Parking: Guests may park in the E3, T4, Red and S6 lots around Scott Stadium for free. The lots are about a 15-minute walk from the Lawn, with University buses running every 20 minutes.

Additional lots will be available for free parking after 5 p.m., including:

University Hall: 300 Massie Road

Facilities Management Lots E1 and W1: 1450 Alderman Road

South Lawn Lot K2: 1540 Jefferson Park Avenue

Bavaro Hall Lot R6: 417 Emmet Street

Physics Building Lot R2: 382 McCormick Road

Ruffner Hall Lot R1: 10 Bonnycastle Drive

Remote Viewing Locations

A live broadcast of the Bicentennial Launch Celebration will be shown on projection screens with open captioning at various locations on Grounds. Tickets are not required for remote viewing locations. A small portion of the show will be shared live on UVA’s Facebook page, along with photos and other updates from the event.



Remote viewing locations include:

1515 Student Center: 1515 University Avenue

Newcomb Hall Ballroom: Located on the third floor of Newcomb Hall

Newcomb Hall Theater: Located on the bottom level of Newcomb Hall

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Severe Weather Plan

In the case of severe weather, the Bicentennial Launch Celebration will be moved from the Lawn to the John Paul Jones Arena. Doors will still open at 6 p.m.