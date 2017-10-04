Quantcast

UVA Graduate Launches New Social App for Students

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Jennifer Walker
Connect
MeeteR app display MeeteR app display
Steven Le, app founder Steven Le, app founder
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A University of Virginia graduate has created a brand new app to help the UVA community.

The app is called ‘MeeteR’ and it can be used on a phone or computer.

It helps students, faculty, and the UVA community see what events are happening nearby. 

Founder Steven Le says coming in as a transfer student to UVA is what inspired him to make it.

"One of the problems I had was fitting in, if I wasn't a part of these list serves or Facebook groups, I wasn't really able to find out about these awesome student, university funded events …I would always be hitting myself over the head like, 'why am I just finding about this after the fact?'" and I hated that and wanted to change it,” said Le. 

The app is free for anyone to use, as long as you have a Virginia.edu email address.

  • UVA Graduate Launches New Social App for StudentsMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story