Waynesboro Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Several Sex Charges

In Waynesboro a woman is going to prison for sex charges.

In May 46-year old Kelly Denise Claytor pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, reproducing child pornography, and consensual sex with a child over 15.

A Waynesboro judge sentenced Claytor to 10 years in prison.

According to police Claytor was allowing her boyfriend, 70-year old Houston Miller, a retired magistrate and dentist, to have sex with a teen girl in her house over a seven month period in 2016.

Miller pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and consensual sex with a minor just last month.

He's scheduled to be sentenced December 13.