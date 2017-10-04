Quantcast

Waynesboro Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Several Sex Charges

Edited by Jennifer Walker
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

In Waynesboro a woman is going to prison for sex charges.

In May 46-year old Kelly Denise Claytor pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, reproducing child pornography, and consensual sex with a child over 15.

A Waynesboro judge sentenced Claytor to 10 years in prison.

According to police Claytor was allowing her boyfriend, 70-year old Houston Miller, a retired magistrate and dentist, to have sex with a teen girl in her house over a seven month period in 2016.

Miller pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and consensual sex with a minor just last month.  

He's scheduled to be sentenced December 13.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

