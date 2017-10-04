Charlottesville Officials Still Have Not Updated Controversial Park Name Signs

Charlottesville wayfinding signs still identify the parks where white nationalists recently rallied as Lee and Jackson Park.

Charlottesville city council voted unanimously on June 5 in favor of renaming both parks.

Four months later, the city still hasn't changed the signs to bear the new park names: Emancipation and Justice.

“As people can imagine we’ve had a long history of the parks under their former names and so there’s a lot of data that needs to be changed so as people are coming across them people are changing them and these signs are part of the over plan to change them so people can know where the parks are,” said Miriam Dickler, director of communications for the city of Charlottesville.

The city says it is in the process of updating all resources related to the name change including online maps.

No official time table for changes has been set.