Albemarle Forms Committee to Determine Fate of Yancey Elementary Building

Albemarle County's Board of Supervisors voted to form a committee to plan what to do with the former Yancey Elementary School building.

School leaders originally proposed the possibility of closing the school, fearing essential grant money would be lost through President Trump's proposed budget cuts to education, low enrollment numbers, and low Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores.

The board officially voted to close the school on May 25, despite strong opposition from parents in the community.

The new committee will take the county's budget into consideration with the goal to continue providing educational and community services in the building.

“What we decided about Yancey was to establish a committee that's going to work on what we're going to do with the Yancey Elementary School and that is going to have a lot of folks from the community that know the community well and know what the community needs,” said said Liz Palmer, Albemarle Supervisor.

“It’s very unfortunate that the school board found it necessary to close the school as an elementary school but we want to make sure that the community keeps it as an asset used in a different way for the Esmont community and the greater southern Albemarle community,” said Palmer.

In the short term, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will use parts of the building.



The committee plans to work with Piedmont Virginia Community College to provide classes in the building starting in early 2018.