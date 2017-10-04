Five Area Schools Granted 'Partially Accredited Reconstituted School' Status for SOL Improvements

Five Area Schools Granted 'Partially Accredited Reconstituted School' Status for SOL ImprovementsPosted: Updated:
Several schools that missed the mark on Standards of Learning scores are being recognized for making improvements.
Five schools in the NBC29 viewing area are now classified as partially-accredited reconstituted schools.
They are Beverly Manor Middle School in Augusta County, Shelburne Middle School in Staunton, Skyline Middle School in Harrisonburg, and in Madison County - Waverly Yowell Elementary and Madison Primary schools.
The Virginia Board of Education says these schools, and 29 others across the commonwealth, are making progress to meet standards for full accreditation.
Virginia Department of Education News Release:
Board of Education Approves Partially Accredited Reconstituted School Ratings for 34 Schools
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Board of Education has granted “Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School” status to 34 schools that are making progress toward meeting state standards for full accreditation under the board’s current accountability regulations.
The regulations define reconstitution as a process to improve instruction by restructuring a school's governance, faculty, instructional program and/or student population.
The 34 schools granted initial or continuing Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School ratings, by division, are as follows:
Alexandria — Francis C. Hammond Middle
Alleghany County — Clifton Middle
Amherst County — Amelon Elementary
Augusta County — Beverley Manor Middle
Caroline County — Bowling Green Elementary
Charlotte County — Bacon District Elementary
Essex County — Tappahannock Elementary
Frederick County — Redbud Run Elementary
Halifax County — Halifax County Middle
Hampton — Jefferson Davis Middle, Benjamin Syms Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary and Luther W. Machen Elementary
Harrisonburg — Skyline Middle
Henrico County — Varina Elementary and Anthony P. Mehfoud Elementary
Henry County — Fieldale-Collinsville Middle
Hopewell — Carter G. Woodson Middle
Lancaster County — Lancaster High
Lynchburg — Perrymont Elementary
Madison County — Waverly Yowell Elementary and Madison Primary
Manassas — Grace E. Metz Middle
Mecklenburg County — Chase City Elementary, Park View Middle and Bluestone Middle
Norfolk — Northside Middle
Page County — Page County Middle
Pulaski County — Pulaski Middle
Richmond — Albert Hill Middle
Roanoke — Hurt Park Elementary
Staunton — Shelburne Middle
Suffolk — Elephant's Fork Elementary and King's Fork Middle
The 34 schools were among 92 whose ratings were listed as “To Be Determined” when accreditation ratings for the 2017-2018 school year were announced on September 13. The Board of Education voted to grant partial accreditation to the schools during its September 28 meeting in Richmond. The board also voted to withhold state accreditation from A.P. Hill Elementary in Petersburg due to testing irregularities.
The state board is scheduled to act on the appeals of the 57 remaining schools without accreditation ratings during its October 26 meeting.