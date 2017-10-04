Five Area Schools Granted 'Partially Accredited Reconstituted School' Status for SOL Improvements

Several schools that missed the mark on Standards of Learning scores are being recognized for making improvements.

Five schools in the NBC29 viewing area are now classified as partially-accredited reconstituted schools.

They are Beverly Manor Middle School in Augusta County, Shelburne Middle School in Staunton, Skyline Middle School in Harrisonburg, and in Madison County - Waverly Yowell Elementary and Madison Primary schools.

The Virginia Board of Education says these schools, and 29 others across the commonwealth, are making progress to meet standards for full accreditation.