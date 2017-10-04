Charlottesville Man who Robbed Albemarle County Bank Sentenced to Five Years

A man who passed a note to a teller in order to rob a bank in Albemarle County will spend five years in prison.

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Justin Sproull to ten years, with five of those years suspended.

Sproull robbed the Virginia National Bank on Route 29 in April of 2016. He did not show a weapon when he robbed the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He and his mother pointed to years of drug addiction as a source of his criminal history when they appeared in court on October 4.

Sproull says he was high on Klonopin and struggling with financial problems when he decided to rob the bank.