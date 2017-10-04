Charlottesville Judge Hands Down Rulings in Confederate Statue Lawsuit

DEVELOPING: A Charlottesville judge is issuing several rulings over a lawsuit involving the city's two Confederate statues.

Judge Richard Moore handed down his decisions in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, October 4.

On March 20, two groups and several individuals filed a lawsuit against the city to stop Charlottesville City Council plans to have the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee removed. The lawsuit claimed that councilors had acted beyond their authority and violated a state law that prohibits removing monuments or memorials to war veterans.

On September 5, councilors unanimously voted on September 5 to remove the statue of Confederate General Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson as well.

Judge Moore stated that Virginia code does apply to Confederate statues, but that the plaintiffs’ complaint does not have sufficient facts to make case that the Lee statue is a war memorial.

Additionally, the judge ruled that some of the plaintiffs in the case have standing and some do not. Judge Moore said the plaintiffs have 21 days to refile their complaint.

The judge also heard arguments over the statues of Lee and Jackson being covered with "mourning shrouds."

The statues were covered with black tarps after City Council voted unanimously on August 21 to place "shrouds" as a way for Charlottesville to mourn the loss of Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police Lieutenant Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates. All three died on Saturday, August 12.

As of 5:30 p.m., the judge had not yet issued a ruling on the status of the shrouds.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. The court session was still going on as of the start of our 5pm news. We are working to get more information and this story will be updated as details become available.