Town of Orange Issues Water Restrictions

10/04/2017 Release from Orange:



The Town of Orange water customers and all other water consumers who are served by the Town of Orange water treatment facilities (Gordonsville and Route 15 area between Orange and Gordonsville) are subject to the following water conservation measures as of today Wednesday, October 4, 2017:

The mandatory prohibition of the watering of existing outside shrubbery, trees, lawns, plants, home vegetable gardens, or any other vegetation, except from a watering can or other container not exceeding five (5) gallons in capacity. This limitation shall not apply to commercial greenhouses or nursery stocks, which may be watered in the minimum amount required to preserve plant life before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m. The mandatory prohibition of the washing of sidewalks, streets, driveways, parking lots, service station aprons, exteriors of homes or apartments, commercial or industrial buildings or any other outdoor surface, except where mandated by federal, state or local law. The mandatory prohibition of the operation of any ornamental fountain or other structure making a similar use of water. The mandatory prohibition of the use of water from fire hydrants for any purpose other that fire suppression, unless otherwise approved by the Town Manager.

This action is taken as required by the Town of Orange water withdrawal permit from the Rapidan River, issued by the State Department of Environmental Quality, and Town Ordinance Section 74-57, water conservation measures.



This situation does not mean the town is running out of water. We have a raw water storage basin which is now full and contains about a 45 day supply of treatable water. In addition, we will continue to draw water from the river.



These measures will be in force until such time as the river is recharged with sufficient rain to increase river levels above the minimum requirements of the permit.

Please direct any questions to Gregory S. Woods, Town Manager, Town of Orange, telephone (540)672-5005 or email townmanger@townoforangeva.org.