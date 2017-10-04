Developer Presents Plans for Former Kmart, Gold's Gym Space

Proposed plans for the former site of Kmart and Gold's Gym

The developer who built Fifth Street Station in Albemarle County is working on redeveloping the corner of Route 29 and Hydraulic Road.

Wednesday, engineers presented their initial site plan for the former Kmart and Gold’s Gym locations.

Kmart built its store on Hydraulic Road back in 1964, but closed the doors for good on July 30. Gold's Gym shut its doors Saturday, September 30, and is moving out after 11 years in this location.

The plan includes demolishing sections of the 53-year-old structure. Riverbend Development wants to convert the building into eight to 12 smaller retail spaces, including two anchor stores.

The project also includes improvements to the parking lot, better access for pedestrians, a courtyard, and a facelift for the storefronts.

“It's an old center right now that needs updating. We're putting in a lot of landscaping, trying to carve in natural elements into the parking lot, make the building and the space a lot nicer that it will be more inviting to the customers coming in,” said Daniel Hines with Bohler Engineering.

The engineering team expects the site review process with the city to take about six months before demolition and construction can start. That work will likely take another year or more.

The developer is also said to be in talks with retailers to move-in to the redeveloped space. No store names are confirmed at this time.