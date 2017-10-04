Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally Organizer Released on Bond After Perjury Charge Arrest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The main organizer of a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been released on bond after being arrested on a perjury charge stemming from an unrelated incident.

Jason Kessler made a brief appearance in Albemarle County Circuit Court Wednesday. A court clerk said he was released on bond.

Kessler did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Kessler planned the August 12 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. A woman was killed when a car plowed into a group of people at the rally, where white nationalists and counterprotesters clashed.

The perjury charge stems from a sworn statement Kessler made in January, alleging he was punched while gathering signatures for a petition to remove a city councilman. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused.

