New Rules Would Limit Crowds, Ban Guns at Lee Statue Rallies in RichmondPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
New Rules Would Limit Crowds, Ban Guns at Lee Statue Rallies in Richmond
Proposed rules for political rallies at Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue call for limiting crowd size and banning guns.
-
Statue Debate Heads to Charlottesville Circuit Court October 4
A court hearing is set for October 4 in regards to the controversy over confederate statues in Charlottesville.
-
Heaphy: Independent Review Not Just About Police Response
After some concerns, Charlottesville City Council is taking time to discuss the independent review that is being conducted about white supremacy events that have happened in the city.
-
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Rename Part of 4th Street To Honor Heather Heyer
The mother of Heather Heyer is speaking out about a sign that will honor her daughter’s memory.
-
Charlottesville May Rename Street in Honor of Heather Heyer
A street in downtown Charlottesville may be renamed in honor of Heather Heyer, a woman who lost her life while protesting hate in the city.
-
New Measure Seeks to Stop Removal of Tarps Over Charlottesville Statues
Charlottesville is taking new steps to try to prevent people from removing tarps over the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson.
-
Charlottesville's Statues of Lee and Jackson Again Go Under Covers
Tarps are again going over Charlottesville's two statues of Confederate generals. Crews began to shroud the statues of "Stonewall" Jackson and Robert E. Lee Monday afternoon.
-
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
University of Virginia facilities management crews took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen Confederate soldiers with ties to UVA.
-