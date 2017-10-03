Quantcast

Statue Debate Heads to Charlottesville Circuit Court October 4

Edited by Jennifer Walker
Robert E. Lee Statue (FIle Image) Robert E. Lee Statue (FIle Image)
Statue of General Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE) Statue of General Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A court hearing is set for October 4 in regards to the controversy over confederate statues in Charlottesville.

Some people want to see the Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson statues taken down in the Charlottesville Parks, while others think the statues preserve history in the city. 

Representatives from both sides of the debate will be in Charlottesville Circuit Court at 3 p.m.

The judge will hear arguments over an injunction request.

The plaintiffs in the case want the black shrouds removed from each of the statues. They also want to add the Jackson statue to the current lawsuit playing out in court.

Judge Richard Moore still has several rulings to make in the case as well.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

