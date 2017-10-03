Statue Debate Heads to Charlottesville Circuit Court October 4

A court hearing is set for October 4 in regards to the controversy over confederate statues in Charlottesville.

Some people want to see the Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson statues taken down in the Charlottesville Parks, while others think the statues preserve history in the city.

Representatives from both sides of the debate will be in Charlottesville Circuit Court at 3 p.m.

The judge will hear arguments over an injunction request.

The plaintiffs in the case want the black shrouds removed from each of the statues. They also want to add the Jackson statue to the current lawsuit playing out in court.

Judge Richard Moore still has several rulings to make in the case as well.