The Scout Guide Charlottesville Gets a New Editor

A publication dedicated to highlighting locally owned businesses is getting a new editor.

The Scout Guide Charlottesville announced Ian Dillard will take over as editor.

The Scout Guide uses high-quality photographs to tell the stories of businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs.

Dillard graduated from the University of Virginia and hopes to bring a different view of Charlottesville to the table.

"First things first for sure is to kind of get to the heart of the scout guide which is our clients and the local businesses. So reach out to them and understand their story. Understand what they're doing in Charlottesville and kind of what they bring to the table because they bring so much to this community," said Dillard.

The Scout Guide was founded in Charlottesville in 2010 and has publications in other cities as well.