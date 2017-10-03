Quantcast

Seven Former UVA Baseball Players on MLB Playoff Teams

There are seven former UVa baseball players on major league baseball teams this year set to play in the postseason.  That is the most players from any college in the MLB playoffs and the most UVA players in any MLB postseason.

Chris Taylor, Dodgers:  21 home runs, 72 RBI.   Played five different positions in the field this season for L.A.

Mark Reynolds, Rockies: 30 home runs, 97 RBI.   Batted .267, third highest batting average of his 11-year MLB career

Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals: 36 home runs, 108 RBI.   .303 BA.    36 HR were the most in his 13-year MLB career.

Sean Doolittle, Nationals:  Made 30 appearances with the Nats.   Was a perfect 21-for-21 in save opportunities until suffering his first blown save.  21 saves, 2.40 ERA.

Derek Fisher, Astros:  5 home runs and 17 RBI in 53 games played as a rookie.

Brandon Guyer, Indians: 2 home runs, 20 RBI in 70 games played.

Kyle Crockett, Indians: pitched in four games this season.