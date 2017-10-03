Seven Former UVA Baseball Players on MLB Playoff Teams

Seven Former UVA Baseball Players on MLB Playoff TeamsPosted: Updated:
Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle were teammates at UVa back in 2005
21 saves this season for Nationals
Chris Taylor had a career-high 21 home runs this season
Mark Reynolds had 30 home runs this season
Derek Fisher played in 53 MLB games as a rookie
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
