Blue Ridge's Xavier Kane Earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

Xavier Kane racked up over 260-yards of total offense in the Barons' 27-7 win over North Cross

Blue Ridge School quarterback Xavier Kane is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Kane racked up over 260-yards of total offense Thursday in a rematch of last year's state championship game.

He led Blue Ridge to a 27-7 win over North Cross.

Kane had 110-yards rushing and 158-yards passing, including two touchdown tosses.

"We were clicking on all cylinders, both offensively and defensively," says Kane. "The offensive line did a heck of a job last week giving me time, and giving the running backs holes to run through. We looked really good."

"X put together a good performance," says head coach Tim Thomas. "A good balanced performance. It was designed for him to both run and pass, and he took advantage of that. He made great plays for us."