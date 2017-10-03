Imagine Awards Recognizes 3 Central VA Families for Overcoming Obstacles

The families being honored at the ceremony

Three central Virginia families are being recognized for overcoming obstacles that make everyday life a little different for them.

The Children’s Health Improvement Program recognizes families every year to tell the stories of their challenges.

The ones that will be highlighted on Tuesday, October 3, are the Shawntania, Liddon, and Leng families.

The Imagine Awards recognize families who have children with special heath needs or families who have dealt with abuse and neglect.

CHIP also helps teach people how to parent who aren't originally from the United States.

“We serve a lot of refugee families who are coming into a new community, have experienced a lot of trauma, have to learn everything from the ground up, and so just having someone walk them through that process and make sure their children are getting what they need,” says Molly Fulton, CHIP director of development.

Fulton says the ceremony is more about recognition and less about fundraising, but they're always looking for donations.

More than 200 people are expected to attend the ceremony.

It gets underway at 5:30.