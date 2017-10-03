Water Conservation Requested as Area Drinking Water Reservoir Levels Decline

Albemarle County Service Authority Press Release:

Charlottesville, VA — October 3, 2017 — The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority have declared a drought watch stage.

Weeks of dry weather have resulted in lower than normal river and reservoir levels and request area residents to restrict outdoor water usage.

“Our public drinking water supply is still robust, but declining South Fork Rivanna Reservoir water levels over the past week compel us to issue these voluntary water restrictions,” says RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer.

Lauren Hildebrand, Director of Utilities for the City of Charlottesville adds: “Because outdoor watering has a significant effect on water supply levels, we urge our City and ACSA customers to water vegetation only at night and only as necessary to keep vegetation from dying.”

This request to restrict water usage is voluntary. “If we see water use decline and if it rains in the near future, we may be able to avoid mandatory water restrictions,” says ACSA Executive Director Gary O’Connell. “While water conservation is always important, at this time we encourage our customers to be particularly frugal in their water use. To sustain acceptable levels in the water supply, we are asking all our customers to limit watering of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, vegetable gardens, and other outdoor vegetation between 9:00 PM and 10:00 AM.”

Tips on Water Conservation are available on www.serviceauthority.org, www.charlottesville.org, and www.rivanna.org.

