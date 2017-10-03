Louisa County Man Arrested after Two High Speed Chases

A Louisa County man is in custody after two high speed police chases Tuesday morning.

Charlottesville officers spotted a silver Mercedes with Indiana tags after reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Rougemont Avenue area around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the driver sped off when they approached the car. A pursuit ensued on 5th Street and I-64 westbound with the car reaching 100 mph during the chase. The officer following the car stopped the chase for safety reasons.

Charlottesville officers provided a description of the vehicle to Virginia State Police and the Albemarle County Police Department.

A state police trooper saw the car getting off the interstate near the Ivy exit and police eventually caught him near Dick Woods Road.

The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Abijah Alon Duverney of Louisa County.

Duverney is facing four charges: possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, reckless driving, and driving with a revoked or suspended license.