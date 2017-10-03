High Speed Chase in Charlottesville Ends in Arrest of Louisa County Man

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on October 3, officers responded to the area of Rougemont Avenue and Hartmans Mill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a wooded area, officers say.

Authorities located a silver Mercedes with Indiana tags. The vehicle was occupied 22-year-old Abijah Alon Duverney of Louisa County.

Duverney drove off when officers attempted to make contact.

According to officers, no shot was fired at the driver, but an officer struck a window of the vehicle with their baton in order to "gain the attention of the suspect."

A pursuit ensued on 5th Street and I-64 westbound. The driver reached 100 mph during the chase. The officer following the car stopped the chase for safety reasons.

Charlottesville officers provided a description of the vehicle to state police and the Albemarle County Police Department.

A state trooper observed the vehicle getting off of I-64 in the area of the Ivy exit. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle in the area of the Rosemont subdivision on Dick Woods Road.

The suspect was apprehended during the second chase.

Charges are pending at this time.