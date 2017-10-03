City Council Pushes Back Affordable Housing Program

A difference of opinion on Charlottesville City Council is pushing back the start of a program that is supposed to make affordable housing more convenient.

The Supplemental Rental Assistance Program was supposed to be approved during the council meeting on Monday, October 2.

However, the meeting left more questions than answers in the debate over who the program will benefit.

The program is proposed to give rental assistance to those who make 30 percent less than the area median income, which is just a little more than $47,000.

The argument between City Council and the Housing Advisory Committee is whether that benefits enough people, and if the margin should be raised.

Council ended up pushing the decision to the next meeting - and some are upset that a resolution could not be made sooner.

"I was just disappointed, says Councilor Bob Fenwick. “We're the decision body. I wouldn't expect these things to come in front of us with a clear-cut decision, or we wouldn't have to be there."

Councilor Kathy Galvin says she wanted to halt the decision and have a "clear-cut" proposal instead of one that has a chance of not helping the maximum amount of people possible in the city.

Councilors are asking the advisory committee to have a new plan that fits the needs of people like low-income commuters and Charlottesville’s homeless by next meeting.