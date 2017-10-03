Ruckersville Area Plan Public Meeting Being Held October 3

The future of the fastest-growing area in Greene County is taking shape with the community's help.

People who live and work around Ruckersville can take part in an open house Tuesday evening to discuss the Ruckersville Area Plan.

Greene County and regional planners are putting together recommendations to improve safety for traffic and pedestrians, reduce congestion on Route 29, and guide future development of housing and jobs.

“It's of utmost importance to hear from people who live there and go there on a daily basis to shop or eat dinner at the restaurants, because this really has to be their plan and it has to be a reflection of what the community values and what the community wants to see in this area over the next 10 years,” said Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission Planning Manager Wood Hudson.

The open house meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, at the Ruckersville Holiday Inn.

Community members can also take an online survey.