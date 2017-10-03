Ruckersville Area Plan Public Meeting Being Held October 3

Ruckersville Area Plan Public Meeting Being Held October 3Posted: Updated:
Study Area Map for the Ruckersville Area Plan (Image courtesy TJPDC.org)
Ruckersville Area Plan Public Meeting Being Held October 3More>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story