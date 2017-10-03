Police See String of Residential Burglaries in Waynesboro

City of Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department wants citizens to be aware of a spate of recent residential burglaries on the city’s west side that began over the summer. In each of the break-ins, the perpetrator(s) entered the home during the day while the home was unoccupied and stole jewelry.

In one instance, the victim had left her residence for just a matter of hours before returning and finding the crime.

The first occurrence happened in late August on Country Lodge Road; the second happened in early September on Locust Avenue; and the third just last week on Westminster Road. The offender(s) made off with over $11,000.00 worth of jewelry and caused damage at two of the homes by forcing entry.

Anyone with information into these crimes is asked to call Detective J Dunn at (540) 942-6543.