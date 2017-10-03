Rockingham County Woman Dies Following Assault

A woman found brutally beaten at a home in Rockingham County on September 28 has died from her injuries.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday, October 3, that 64-year-old Margene Caplinger passed away at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Monday.

Authorities have arrested and charged 27-year-old Brent Smallwood of Elkton and 20-year-old Adrian Custer of Harrisonburg. They believe the two men, and a possible third suspect, are connected to the assault.

The Sheriff's Office said it responded to a reported breaking and entering and assault at an apartment on Trinity Church Road around 8 a.m. last Thursday.

Caplinger was transported to the UVA Medical Center in a medical helicopter, and had been labeled in critical condition.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Smallwood and Custer without incident on Friday, September 29, though details about where they were apprehended have not been released.

Smallwood is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, abduction by force, and conspiracy to commit abduction.

Custer is charged with principal in second degree for malicious wounding, principal in second degree to attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit abduction.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said it is working with Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, who will determine what additional charges need to be filed or amended in this investigation.

Smallwood and Custer are being held at Rockingham/Harrisonburg Regional Jail.