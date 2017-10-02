Charlottesville City Council Approves Funding to Combat Homelessness

Charlottesville City Council has approved funding in an effort to end homelessness.

The city received more than $477,000 for the Virginia Homelessness Solutions Grant. The grant will provide services in seven key areas.

Some of the money will go toward the Haven's "Rapid Rehousing Program" and prevention services. Some will also support the shelter at PACEM.

"I think in a city as wealthy as the city of Charlottesville and in this country there’s no reason for people to be sleeping on a bench, in abandoned quarters or in tents,” Paul Long said.

The Department of Human Services applied for the grant in coordination with the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless and the Service Provider Council.