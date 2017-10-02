Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Approves Grant Money for Bridge Repair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Monday night, Charlottesville City Councilors approved the appropriation of more than $10 million in grant money to help repair structurally deficient bridges.

The funds were approved by the commonwealth transportation board through the state of good repair program. Repairs are bridge specific, but range from minor work to address erosion to full bridge deck replacement.

From City Council Agenda:

The breakdown for the projects that were awarded the SGR funding is as follows:  

Route 250 Bypass over Route 29 Business - $3,847,554

Route 250 Bypass over Rugby Ave - $2,488,292

Route 250 Bypass over Norfolk Southern Railroad - $1,303,496

Melbourne Road over Norfolk Southern Railroad - $2,440,626  

