Heaphy: Independent Review Not Just About Police Response

After some concerns Charlottesville City Council is taking time to discuss the independent review that is being conducted about white supremacy events that have happened in the city.

Former Charlottesville prosecutor Tim Heaphy was hired to conduct the independent review with his team. Some people were concerned because of Heaphy's past relationship with the city. Heaphy says the review will be truly independent.

Heaphy went on to say the review is not just about the police response. His team is also looking at the permitting process, at how government organizations worked together among other things.

“The relationship frankly between Council and staff, there are a lot of facets of this that we believe all need to be considered in a comprehensive way. So it's not strictly did the police do a good job or not it's much broader than that,” Heaphy said.

Heaphy says the plan is to deliver the report around the Thanksgiving holiday. He is encouraging anyone with more info from white supremacy events to contact the review website.