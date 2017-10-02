Charlottesville City Council Votes to Rename Part of 4th Street To Honor Heather Heyer

The mother of Heather Heyer is speaking out about a sign that will honor her daughter’s memory.

Charlottesville City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to rename part of 4th Street where Heyer was killed “Heather Heyer Way” Monday night.

"I didn't even go to the site until about a week after she passed away and that was very very difficult," Susan Bro, Heyer's mother, said.

After the car attack in August, 4th Street became an unofficial memorial for Heyer. Bro recently found out Heyer pushed a young girl out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

"For me that spot is the site of my daughters murder. It was the site where she did her last selfless act," Bro said.

Bro, is the one who requested the sign be added to 4th Street from City Council instead of a park or statue in Heyer’s memory.

She hopes the sign ignites a larger conversation.

"That's what Heather was often all about trying to have those difficult conversations with people to explain themselves to explain their actions, so maybe that memorial will help keep that spark alive, that's really all I could ask for her legacy,” Bro said.

Bro went on to say she hopes Council will also install signs in honor of some African-American leaders from Charlottesville.

City Councilor Bob Fenwick says he doesn't think the sign will cost much to make and install and hopes it will be installed sometime this month.