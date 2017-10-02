UVA Football's 3-1 Record the Talk of the Town Heading into ACC Opener

The UVa football team has a record of 3-1 for the first time in a decade and it's created a buzz around town.

UVa sophomore defense end Juwan Moye says, "Coach Mendenhall keeps us level-headed. We enjoy our success and then we get back to work."

"There's more excitement around the town with us being 3-1 at this point," says quarterback Kurt Benkert. "People talking about the bowl game and all of this and that and those opportunities. Right now we have one game in front of us so that's what I'm trying to focus on."

UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "I went to a high school game on Friday, the number of people that basically said how appreciative they are and how exciting it is and the possibilities for. They're not quite positive but they really want to be belie this is going to work."

The "Hoos are coming off a BYE week. UVa beat Boise State by 19 points 11 days ago. Virginia has now won back-to-back games scoring at least 38 points in each game. Benkert has thrown 10 touchdowns this season with just one interception.

"He's in command of our offense. A year ago he was trying to keep up." says Mendenhall. "The coaches are having to coach less and he's coaching more."

Virginia's next test comes Saturday against Duke. The Blue Devils are coming off a 31-6 loss to 14th ranked Miami. Duke won its first four games this season and leads the ACC in sacks.

"They bring a lot of exotic pressures and they really try to stress the O-Line." says UVA redshirt freshman offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer. "Mostly just stay sound in our assignments, stay in our gaps and just be sound in our protection."

Mendenhall says, "Our offense nationally and statistically in terms of protecting the quarterback and sacks giving up is doing a really nice job to this point. We've been gaining momentum in that area and this will probably be the most significant next test."

Mendenhall also announced on Monday that linebacker Malcolm Cook will miss the next two games recovering from a sprained ankle suffered in Virginia's win against UConn.

The Virginia-Duke games kicks off at 12:20pm Saturday and will be televised by the ACC Network and shown on NBC29.