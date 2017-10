The UVa basketball team got a verbal commitment Monday for the class of 2018 from point guard Kihei Clark from Woodland Hills, California.

Clark is rated a 3-star prospect by Rivals. He averaged 18.1 points and 7.5 assists as a junior last season at Taft HS.

Clark originally committed to UC-Davis but de-committed when he began to get interest from bigger schools including UCLA.

Clark also had interest from Gonzaga and Georgia Tech. Clark joins shooting guard Kody Stattmann as a verbal commitment for Virginia's 2018 class.