Property Dispute Over Foxfield will Move Forward in Albemarle Court

Edited by Jennifer Walker
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The case to prevent the potential sale of the Foxfield horse racing track in Albemarle County will move forward.

People involved in this case say that the current CEO of the racing track is attempting to sell the property and convert it into a housing development.

Lawyers on both sides of the debate were in Albemarle circuit court on October 3.

Judge Cheryl Higgins denied a defense demurrer after hearing arguments.

The judge also ruled that founding Foxfield racing President Mariann Tejada, who passed away in 1983, intended to create a charitable trust in her will.

The plaintiff's argue that any sale of the property would violate that trust.  

  • Reported by Henry Graff

