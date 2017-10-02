Rideshare Programs Enacted to Lessen Hassle of Downtown Parking

For those still adjusting to parking changes in Downtown Charlottesville, there is another option to make it downtown without the hassle of finding a parking spot.

During the rollout pilot parking meter program, the city also highlighted rideshare programs for drivers looking to make it downtown.

The city is offering free all-day parking at the Park & Ride Lot located at 1505 Avon Street Extended.

For that lot, you can carpool or hop on the Charlottesville Area Transit bus Route Two to downtown.

Monthly bus passes are $22 and the route operates every half hour from 6:45 a.m. until 11:42 p.m.