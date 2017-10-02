Mark Kelly and Gabrielle Giffords Call for Sensible Gun Control

An astronaut who became the center of international attention after the assassination attempt on his wife will be in Bridgewater October 3.

Mark Kelly will give a lecture at Bridgewater College, discussing the value of dedication and persistence.

Kelly is married to former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona.

She was shot during an event in Tucson in 2011.

Both Kelly and Gifford’s appeared at the U.S. capitol, encouraging lawmakers to fight for sensible gun control in the wake of Las Vegas.

"We can demand that the leaders we elect go to work on the building behind me and the one right down the street don't have the option to say that this (sensible gun control) is just too hard," said Captain Mark Kelly.

Giffords was scheduled to attend campaign events for Virginia democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam. Those have been canceled.