Augusta County Man Charged in Connection with String of Break-ins, Thefts

An Augusta County man is charged in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts that have terrorized the Crimora area over the past few months.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating one stolen car and 13 break-ins of a business, several homes, cars, and storage sheds since the beginning of August.

Nineteen-year-old Garrette Barr faces nine charges - including burglary and grand larceny - in connection with four of those investigations.

The sheriff's office says Barr is the man caught on security cameras breaking into a bus converted into a kitchen at the Purple Cow Ice Cream Parlor and Café on Route 340.

Purple Cow owner Becky Kincaid discovered her change jar on the ground outside her shop.

Inside, her pink register was gone - its power chord cut.

Kincaid sleuthed around and found several of her neighbors in Crimora had experienced break-ins and thefts around the same time.

“This is all the money from the community that they're supporting me to grow this business,” says Kincaid. “It's very hurtful.”

The sheriff's office is still investigating the other thefts and burglaries in the Crimora area.

“Every tip and tidbit of information is helpful,” says Lieutenant Aaron LeVeck of Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. “It could be a piece of the puzzle that we're looking for.”

That includes a break-in at the Crimora Athletics baseball field concession stand.

Investigators say more charges and arrests may come.

They're urging anyone who sees suspicious activity in the Crimora area or who has information that can help to call the sheriff's office at (540) 245-5333.